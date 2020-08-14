1/
Scott Alan Morris Craig
1965 - 2020
Scott Alan Morris Craig, 54, of Belmont, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at his residence.

Scott was born on August 31, 1965, in St. Albans, NY, to William Prince Morris and Joan Ann Lucille (Arseneault) Craig. Following William's passing, Joan Ann married David J. Craig Sr., who adopted and raised Scott from age 6.

Scott was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, growing up in Contoocook and later moving to Belmont. He graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1984. Scott always loved animals, especially dogs, reflecting his gentle, easy-going nature. He also had a passion for boats, cars and snowmobiles, and followed that passion in his career as a mechanic.

He is survived by his siblings; Irene (Craig) Mackes, Lucille (Craig) Prater and David Craig Jr., nine nieces and nephews, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Scott was predeceased by his mother Joan Ann L. (Arseneault) Craig, father William P. Morris, adopted father David J. Craig Sr., and brother Christopher Craig.

Due to current events, a private memorial service will be held at a future time.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 14, 2020.
