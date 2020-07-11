Scott David Miniutti, age 42, of Metalak Drive passed away suddenly on July 7th, 2020. He was born in Concord, NH the son of late David J Miniutti and Nancy (Nichols) Miniutti of Concord. He played little league baseball, the clarinet, and was an alter boy at St. Peter's Church.



Scott was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1996 and earned a Business Degree from the University of Maine in 2001. He became a successful insurance agent at NY Life and Gallant Insurance.



Scott enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, playing golf, pool, and street hockey. Most of all he enjoyed taking care of and spending time with his son Nicholas. Scott was smart, loving, caring, and a blessing to many?



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son Nicholas and sister Mary Miniutti of Concord as well as caring and loving close family members and friends. A Memorial Mass and Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 18th at Christ the King Parish. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any local autism program on the behalf of Scott's son Nicholas. The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



