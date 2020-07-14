Scott D. Miniutti



Correction:



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, at 10 AM at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord for Scott David Miniutti, age 42, of Metalak Drive who passed away suddenly on July 7th, 2020



Burial will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the William J. White Educational and Behavioral Consulting Services PO Box 1150, Ashland, NH 03217.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Please follow current social distancing guidelines and those inside the church please wear a mask for the duration of the Mass.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store