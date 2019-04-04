Obituary Guest Book View Sign

- Scott F. LaCrosse, 54, of Loudon, passed away unexpectedly at Concord Hospital on Tuesday April 2, 2019. Scott was born in Waterloo, Iowa on October 14, 1964 the son to Jerome F. and Karen F. (Russell) LaCrosse.



In 1988, Scott graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Management.



That same year, Scott and Kim came to NH where Scott began his 29+ years of distinguished service with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division. In 2018, Scott retired after achieving the rank of District Five Chief.



During his career, Scott was awarded numerous prestigious awards, including a NH Congressional Award for Service "Above and Beyond the Call of Duty."



Scott enjoyed woodworking, metal detecting, photography, the outdoors, and was passionate about his family. He is survived by his mother of Waterloo, IA; his wife of 30 years, Kimberly (Jewett) LaCrosse of Loudon; his son, Michael and his wife Alicia of West Chesterfield, NH; his daughter, Danielle and Evan of Beacon Falls, CT; his sisters, Janean Craig and Michele Way both of Hudson, IA, nieces, nephews, extended family, and his granddaughter, Madelyn, whom Scott cherished.



A celebration of Scott's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am at the Faith Community Bible Church, 334 N Village Rd, Loudon, NH with Reverend Steve Ludwick officiating. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Family Bible Church of Loudon, P. O. Box 7858, Loudon, NH 03307 or to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Law Enforcement Division, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

