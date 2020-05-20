Scott T. Knight
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott T. Knight, 58 of Allenstown, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Scott was born in Exeter, NH on March 6, 1962, son of the late Theodore and Marion (Tuttle) Knight.

Scott was employed by Webster Auto for many years. He was a true outdoors man, enjoyed four wheeling and working with metal.

He is survived by his partner, Magara Parmenter of Pembroke, a brother, Mark Knight of Pittsfield and an aunt, Ruth Cole of Florida.

A Celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved