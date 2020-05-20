Scott T. Knight, 58 of Allenstown, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
Scott was born in Exeter, NH on March 6, 1962, son of the late Theodore and Marion (Tuttle) Knight.
Scott was employed by Webster Auto for many years. He was a true outdoors man, enjoyed four wheeling and working with metal.
He is survived by his partner, Magara Parmenter of Pembroke, a brother, Mark Knight of Pittsfield and an aunt, Ruth Cole of Florida.
A Celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Concord Montior on May 20, 2020.