Sean C. Hayes, 50, of Whitney's Way, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH.
He was born in Boston, MA on August 25, 1970. Sean earned a Master's Degree in Physical Education from Boston University. He had been a physical education teacher at many NH High Schools including Souhegan in Amherst, NH. Most recently he had been a night Security Guard for Sturm Ruger in Newport. A great sense of humor, Sean found it humorous that he was the guy with the Master's Degree who couldn't get a job.
He was an avid New England sports fan and especially enjoyed the Red Sox.
He is predeceased by his twin brother, Matthew; his father, Harry Hayes and his stepfather, William Carruth. Sean is survived by his mother, Karen (O'Keefe) Carruth of Newbury, NH; his brother and wife and children, Patrick and Marloes Hayes and Anna and Sien of The Netherlands; his stepbrother and wife, Robert and Emma Carruth of CT; two stepsisters and husbands, Lisa and Barry Schweitzer of Quechee, VT and Tobi and Robbie Beman of Westfield, MA; nieces and nephews, Olivia and Charlie, Benjamin, Tyler, Jacob, Hailey, Charlie and Oscar and a grandnephew, Harry.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in New Waterloo Cemetery, Warner, NH.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society, 300 Old Route 10, Enfield, NH 03748.
