Shane passed away January 16, 2019 unexpectedly in Concord. Born in Concord on March 8, 1984 to Susan and John McCarthy. He attended Penacook schools. Shane worked as a roofer. Shane had a smile that would light up a room. He will be missed by his family. He leaves behind his mother Susan McCarthy of Concord, father John McCarthy of Connecticut, brothers Christopher McCarthy of Seabrook, NH, Jonathan McCarthy of Concord, half brothers Shawn McCarthy of Canaan, NH and Brian McCarthy of VA. Grandmother Phyllis Woodside of Loudon, aunts Linda Lake of Boscawen, Donna Trombley and her husband Frank of Loudon, Betty Woodside of Concord, Joyce and her husband David, Lorraine and her husband Peter, Susan and her husband Keith, Uncle Gary all of Connecticut, Great Aunt Janet Mozrall of Dunbarton, a niece and girlfriend Tammy Robinson and many, many friends and cousins. He was predeceased by his uncles Robert K. Ryan and Neil K. Ryan.



A Celebration of Life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 11am. United Baptist Church, 39 Fayette St. Concord, NH. Reception will follow after services. Shane's favorite colors red and black.

