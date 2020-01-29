Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shanna M. Lamos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shanna M. (Eastman) Lamos, 41, of Concord, passed away suddenly on Dec. 30, 2019 at her mother's home in Laconia.



She was born May 19, 1978, in Laconia, NH to Patricia M. (LaValley) Eastman and the late Wayne R. Eastman of Laconia and Concord.



Shanna attended Concord High School, NH Tech and went on to study Forensic Science at Everest College where she maintained top in her class.



She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband Chad Lamos of Hebron, NH.



She leaves 5 children, Mercedes Knowles of Manchester, Isaiah Knowles of CA, Haley Lamos of Manchester, Ebony and Miguel Soto-Perez of Laconia. Also 3 grandsons, Scott Jr., Max and Vincent Johnson, of Manchester. Her mother, Patricia Eastman of Laconia and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Shanna loved spending time with family and close friends having cookouts, bonfires, swimming, listening to music and watching movies. She also loved warm weather and the ocean.



A service will be held Feb. 8th at 11AM at Trinity Baptist Church on Clinton St. in Concord.



