Shari A. Lemeris
1950 - 2020
Shari Ann (Pennock) Lemeris, 70, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA.

She was born May 9, 1950 in Concord, NH, the daughter of Maurice and Esther (Sweet) Pennock. A graduate of Merrimack Valley High School in 1968, she received her BS with a concentration in English and Language Arts from Plymouth State College in 1972. She was soon wed to John Lemeris that August of 1972 in Penacook, NH at the United Church of Christ.

Mrs. Lemeris was a beloved teacher for over three decades, gracing the hallways of Coe-Brown Academy, Merrimack Valley High School, and Andover Elementary/Middle School until she retired in 2012. In her spare time she enjoyed tending her vegetable and flower gardens as well as cooking and baking for her family.

She enjoyed reading, particularly the works of Jane Austen, taking lifelong learning classes, practicing yoga, and spending time with her grandkids at the beach, by the pool or sledding. She enjoyed traveling with relatives and friends and could often be seen walking on King Street with Deborah Emerson.

Shari is predeceased by her sister Lila Sandoe and her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Patricia Pennock.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Lemeris, their two sons and daughter-in-laws, Samuel Lemeris and Nicole Sawyer, and Thomas and Kiki Lemeris, four grandchildren, Morrison, Wheeler, Alec and Cora, brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sue Pennock, brother-in-law, David Sandoe, and nieces and nephews. There will be no services at the request of the deceased.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 11, 2020.
