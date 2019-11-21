Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon C. Dugas. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon C. Dugas, 66, of Chichester, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.



Born on October 2, 1953 in Rochester, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Dow) Callaghan of Kennebunkport, ME and the late John Callaghan.



Sharon was educated in the Raymond school district and went on to earn her Bachelor's of Arts with a minor in Special Education from Mount St. Mary's College.



She was employed for over 30 years at Underhill Elementary School in Hooksett as a second-grade teacher until her retirement. Even in her retirement she enjoyed working with children, volunteering at the school, writing poetry, drawing cartoons and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband Thomas Dugas of Chichester, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage, daughters, Kristen Dugas and her husband Nick of Allenstown and Kara Dugas of Witchita, KS, sisters, Kathleen Baum of Concord and Jocelyn Whitworth and her husband Larry of Spring Creek, NV, two grandsons, Shane Milne and Brayden Provost as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10AM at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to . To leave a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Sharon C. Dugas, 66, of Chichester, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Born on October 2, 1953 in Rochester, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Dow) Callaghan of Kennebunkport, ME and the late John Callaghan.Sharon was educated in the Raymond school district and went on to earn her Bachelor's of Arts with a minor in Special Education from Mount St. Mary's College.She was employed for over 30 years at Underhill Elementary School in Hooksett as a second-grade teacher until her retirement. Even in her retirement she enjoyed working with children, volunteering at the school, writing poetry, drawing cartoons and spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband Thomas Dugas of Chichester, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage, daughters, Kristen Dugas and her husband Nick of Allenstown and Kara Dugas of Witchita, KS, sisters, Kathleen Baum of Concord and Jocelyn Whitworth and her husband Larry of Spring Creek, NV, two grandsons, Shane Milne and Brayden Provost as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10AM at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to . To leave a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.