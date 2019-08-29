Sharon Della Richards, 58 of Concord NH passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord. She was born on August 29th, 1960 in Norwalk CT.



She was an accomplished career painter, a dedicated friend and loving mother. Sharon was unrivaled in her passion for projects she started personally and professionally. Sharon spent her free time with her local church, spending time with her friends, and exploring her passions for gardening. There were few people who could bring forward the kind of cheer and determination that Sharon could.



Sharon is survived by her children David (Sasha), Haleigh (Austin) and Jedidiah (Nicole); her mother Joan; her siblings Leigh, Linda, and Alice; and her granddaughter Joanna. She is predeceased by her sister Cyndy.



A celebration of her life was held on August 21, 2019 at Four Square Church in Concord with many friends, relatives and co-workers attending.

