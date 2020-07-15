Sharon's journey on this earth which started from Burlington Vermont in 1941 peacefully transitioned to the other side at home on July 9 2020 with her husband of 60 years Robert Bradford, family members and 1 loving kitty cat wishing her safe travels. Being an Army child, Sharon grew up on the move before meeting the love of her life Robert in Dexter Maine while working as a nurse's aide at the local hospital, Plummer Memorial. Bob's mom Emma, a RN at Plummer had an 18th birthday party for Sharon where she met Bob. The couple quickly married in 1959 to take on the world together hand in hand.
In 1963 the young couple with sons Michael age 3 and David age 9 mos. loaded up Bob and Sharon's 1948 Mercury convertible and left Dexter in the rear view mirror, set sail for and made a home in Penacook New Hampshire where Robert embarked on a 53 year career of driving tractor trailers to provide for his family. Sharon also contributed with jobs at Beede Electrical, Hoyt Electrical, and one of her happiest places of employment was at the Merrimack Valley Lunch program. Her last job before retiring was at the Whitiker Place assisted living community in Penacook.
The year 2009 saw Robert and Sharon re-locate to Clifton Maine, only a short walk from the camp which has been in the family since 1948 on Chemo Pond where they enjoyed many boat rides, fishing trips and hand in hand walks together. The hard working duo was responsible for a major overhaul and upgrade to the camp in 1991. One of Bob and Sharon's recent highlights was a celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary with over 65 family and friends from all over the country in attendance. During her retirement as well as most of her adult life, Sharon perused her passion for cooking, gardening, sewing, and gaming with friends on the computer while savoring time with Bob, her family and of course their kitty cats.
Sharon was pre-deceased by her father Raymond Hartford, her mother Emma (Francis) Hartford and brother, Robert Hartford. Sharon's love is continued here on earth with her husband Robert, son Michael, his wife Sylvia, youngest son David and his wife Mary. The absolute apple of Sharon's eye was her two granddaughters Jennifer (Bradford) Horton, her husband Shawn and Shelby Bradford with her boyfriend John Raby. Sharon's memory also lives on in her sister Dolly Farino and many other family members and friends which had no idea how much they meant to her.
In lieu of any monetary gifts, our family requests that if you knew Sharon, the best thing you can do to honor her life is to call or be with somebody you love, give them a hug, look into their eyes and tell them how much they mean to you. Services will be private. Arrangements are trusted to Kiley & Fley Funeral Service, 69 State St., Brewer. Messages and memories may be shared with her family at kileyandfoley.com
