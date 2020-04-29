Sharon Joy Kinney, 70, born Dec. 3, 1949 passed away on April 25, 2020 after a period of failing health.
Sharon was the daughter of the late William H and Catherine M. (Ellis) Kinney.
She loved hunting, fishing and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her sister Marsha Kinney Fortier.
Sharon leaves behind three daughters, Christine Seveins and her husband Dave of Conway, SC, Lisa Seveins and her fiance' Roger of Concord NH and Shayna Kinney of Concord NH.
Grandchildren Gary DiCicco, Katie Dicicco, Elizabeth Young, Amanda Smith and William Smith.
Great grandchildren Natalia Perkins, Christopher Smith, Monica Rush, Makayla Dicicco, Caiden Burger, Sebastyan Gagnon and Xandyr Gagnon.
Nephew Anthony Fortier.
Our family wants to thank Harris Hill Center staff from the bottom of our hearts.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Harris Hill Center Rec dept. 20 Maitland St. Concord, NH 03301 Services will be private.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 29, 2020