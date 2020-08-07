1/1
Sharon L. Rich
Sharon Lucille Rich, 77, of Concord, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Concord Hospital. She was born on August 10, 1942 in Compton, CA, the daughter of Richard and Marilyn (Shutt) Foster.

Sharon spent her life as a beloved sister and mother. She enjoyed camping, gardening, knitting, felting, and crafting of all kinds. She created many pieces of clothing for her tribe. She retired from Jefferson Pilot Financial to enjoy more time for herself, her family and her pets.

Members of her family include her sons, Christopher and Jason Rich; daughter, Wendee Sidney; brother, Richard Foster Jr.; sisters, Sandra Kramer, Kathy Giroux and Dena Foster; and 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her mother, Marilyn (Shutt) Foster and her father, Richard Foster Sr.

A graveside service will be held at Concord Calvary Cemetery, 207 N. State St. Concord, on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to New Hampshire Humane Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Sharon L. Rich.

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
