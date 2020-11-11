(April 12, 1945 - October 31, 2020) Sharon T. Higgins, 75, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Advent Health Zephyrhills.



Sharon was born in Presque Isle, Maine; she was a devout Christian and taught with great dedication and compassion for her students at Pittsfield High School of New Hampshire; and Mt. View High School, Mexico High School, and Telstar High School in Maine.



Since retiring in 2004, Sharon and her husband, Carroll Higgins, wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida, and spent their summers at South Branch Lake, T2R8, and Lincoln, Maine. In her retirement, she volunteered extensively with New Walk Church of Zephyrhills.



Sharon was loving, artistic, intelligent, and selfless, immensely loved her husband; and is survived by their children, Traci Higgins and Scott Higgins, and 6 grandchildren.



The funeral for Sharon T. Higgins was held on Monday, November 9th, 2020. A springtime burial will be held in Charleston, Maine at the family lot (Higgins Memorial Graveyard). In lieu of flowers, donations to New Walk Church in her name are welcomed by the family.



