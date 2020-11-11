1/1
Sharon T. Higgins
1945 - 2020
(April 12, 1945 - October 31, 2020) Sharon T. Higgins, 75, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Advent Health Zephyrhills.

Sharon was born in Presque Isle, Maine; she was a devout Christian and taught with great dedication and compassion for her students at Pittsfield High School of New Hampshire; and Mt. View High School, Mexico High School, and Telstar High School in Maine.

Since retiring in 2004, Sharon and her husband, Carroll Higgins, wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida, and spent their summers at South Branch Lake, T2R8, and Lincoln, Maine. In her retirement, she volunteered extensively with New Walk Church of Zephyrhills.

Sharon was loving, artistic, intelligent, and selfless, immensely loved her husband; and is survived by their children, Traci Higgins and Scott Higgins, and 6 grandchildren.

The funeral for Sharon T. Higgins was held on Monday, November 9th, 2020. A springtime burial will be held in Charleston, Maine at the family lot (Higgins Memorial Graveyard). In lieu of flowers, donations to New Walk Church in her name are welcomed by the family.

Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral
04:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
November 6, 2020
Sharon and I became friends by chance and stayed friends by choice. I regret we didn't stay close but I know her Faith helped her as did her wonderful Husband, Family and Friends. She is Home with God and walks among the Angels
Sharon Bushee
Friend
November 6, 2020
Scott, Linda, and family: I'm sorry to have not been able to meet her and we all send our condolences.
Dejee Hugues
Friend
November 4, 2020
Carroll, Traci, Scott and families, I am so saddened to hear about Sherry. I remember lots of good family times with her. Remember all the special memories that you shared with her. May God bless and comfort all of you at this sad time.
Lois Nickerson
November 4, 2020
Our love and prayers during this difficult time, so thankful that we got to visit with Sherry a few weeks ago. Lots of wonderful memories over the many years! Bob and Lorraine
November 4, 2020
God Bless you, Sheri, you were a lovely person to know! Many memories with you and your husband will always be with me. Love to Carroll, Traci, and Scott!
Becky
Friend
