Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharyn D. Reed. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Burial 12:30 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sharyn D. (Drolet) Reed, 70, of Barnstead, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a long battle with health complications.



Born in Pittsfield, Sharyn was the daughter of the late Lionel and Katherine (Riel) Drolet. She was raised and educated in Pittsfield and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School Class of 1966.



Sharyn's first priority was being a wife and mother. Throughout the years, she cared for many children in her home, a job she cherished. She was well known for making needlepoint stockings for her family and also made cross stitch bibs and towels as well as birth and wedding announcements. She spent hours organizing pictures of her grandchildren on the computer and would make them into special photo books.



She loved the beach, collecting shells and sand dollars, traveling and working in her flower gardens. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her family.



Sharyn is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 51 years, Terry A. Reed; her three daughters, Heather Guay and her husband Michael of Orlando, FL, Karrie Tremblay and her husband Dean of Epsom and Staci Genest and her husband Dan of Pensacola, FL; 7 grandchildren, Megan and Matt Tremblay, Cameron, Dylan and Brandon Genest and Sean and Evan Guay. She also leaves her sisters and brother, Linda Mahmood of Toms River, NJ, Gail Murphy of Hooksett, Sandi Croteau of Barnstead, Sue Towle of Pittsfield, Ann Alatorre of Westminster, CO, Rob Drolet of Barnstead and Karen Raney of Hooksett as well as her sister-in-law, Maxine Genest of Barnstead.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, August 2nd at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharyn's memory may be sent to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd. PO Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Mrs. Sharyn D. (Drolet) Reed, 70, of Barnstead, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a long battle with health complications.Born in Pittsfield, Sharyn was the daughter of the late Lionel and Katherine (Riel) Drolet. She was raised and educated in Pittsfield and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School Class of 1966.Sharyn's first priority was being a wife and mother. Throughout the years, she cared for many children in her home, a job she cherished. She was well known for making needlepoint stockings for her family and also made cross stitch bibs and towels as well as birth and wedding announcements. She spent hours organizing pictures of her grandchildren on the computer and would make them into special photo books.She loved the beach, collecting shells and sand dollars, traveling and working in her flower gardens. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her family.Sharyn is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 51 years, Terry A. Reed; her three daughters, Heather Guay and her husband Michael of Orlando, FL, Karrie Tremblay and her husband Dean of Epsom and Staci Genest and her husband Dan of Pensacola, FL; 7 grandchildren, Megan and Matt Tremblay, Cameron, Dylan and Brandon Genest and Sean and Evan Guay. She also leaves her sisters and brother, Linda Mahmood of Toms River, NJ, Gail Murphy of Hooksett, Sandi Croteau of Barnstead, Sue Towle of Pittsfield, Ann Alatorre of Westminster, CO, Rob Drolet of Barnstead and Karen Raney of Hooksett as well as her sister-in-law, Maxine Genest of Barnstead.Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, August 2nd at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharyn's memory may be sent to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd. PO Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close