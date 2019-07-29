Mrs. Sharyn D. (Drolet) Reed, 70, of Barnstead, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a long battle with health complications.
Born in Pittsfield, Sharyn was the daughter of the late Lionel and Katherine (Riel) Drolet. She was raised and educated in Pittsfield and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School Class of 1966.
Sharyn's first priority was being a wife and mother. Throughout the years, she cared for many children in her home, a job she cherished. She was well known for making needlepoint stockings for her family and also made cross stitch bibs and towels as well as birth and wedding announcements. She spent hours organizing pictures of her grandchildren on the computer and would make them into special photo books.
She loved the beach, collecting shells and sand dollars, traveling and working in her flower gardens. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her family.
Sharyn is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 51 years, Terry A. Reed; her three daughters, Heather Guay and her husband Michael of Orlando, FL, Karrie Tremblay and her husband Dean of Epsom and Staci Genest and her husband Dan of Pensacola, FL; 7 grandchildren, Megan and Matt Tremblay, Cameron, Dylan and Brandon Genest and Sean and Evan Guay. She also leaves her sisters and brother, Linda Mahmood of Toms River, NJ, Gail Murphy of Hooksett, Sandi Croteau of Barnstead, Sue Towle of Pittsfield, Ann Alatorre of Westminster, CO, Rob Drolet of Barnstead and Karen Raney of Hooksett as well as her sister-in-law, Maxine Genest of Barnstead.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. Burial will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, August 2nd at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharyn's memory may be sent to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd. PO Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 29, 2019