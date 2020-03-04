Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Memorial service 12:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Graveside service 1:30 PM NH Veterans Cemetery DW Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Arlene Houle, age 94, of Stone Bridge Road, long time resident of Coolidge Ave in Concord passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 surrounded by her family at Merrimack County Nursing Home.



She was born in Warren, NH daughter of the late Earl Whitney and Cora Flanders.



She was a Veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII. Sheila owned and operated the Needle Nook in Concord for many years.



Sheila enjoyed playing SKIPBO, knitting, and needle crafts, and walking on the beach. She also enjoyed volunteering for various organizations.



She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Elzear G. Houle of Wilmot, her children, Tina Burke and her husband Joseph, Joyce Houle, Michael Houle and his wife Michele, Patricia Severance and her husband Charles, and Rick Houle and his wife Cynthia; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Michele Houle; and her 10 siblings.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 9 at 12 Noon in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



Graveside services with military honors will follow at 1:30 PM at the NH Veterans Cemetery, DW Highway Boscawen, NH.



Please honor Sheila by wearing her favorite color yellow when attending her services.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choosing





