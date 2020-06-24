Sheila Faye Mitchell
1937 - 2020
Sheila Faye (McCabe) Mitchell died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH on June 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Sheila was born on May 14, 1937 in Boston, MA to James M. "Bim" McCabe and Ruth S. "Toot" (Winslow) McCabe. She graduated from Girls' Latin School in Boston, MA and later became a registered nurse through the Concord Hospital School of Nursing in Concord, NH, and held degrees from the University of New Hampshire and Colby-Sawyer College. She retired after 20 years at the Baird Health and Counseling Center at Colby-Sawyer College.

Sheila resided in New London, NH for over 40 years and was an active member of St. Andrew's Church. She was sharp-witted, caring, and a strong-minded, independent thinker. She loved the ocean, boating, swimming, kayaking, walking, and other outdoor activities, was an avid card player, and spent many summers at her cottage in Newagen, ME.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald J. Mitchell of New London NH; her children, Robert Soule and his wife Maura of Westwood MA, Donald "DJ" Mitchell and his wife Carrie of Harrisonburg VA, Peter Mitchell and his wife Denise of Newbury NH, Julie Mitchell and her husband Keith Rendall of Wiscasset ME; her siblings, Leita McKenna and her husband Paul of Franklin MA and Sharon Currie and her husband Robert of Harwichport MA; as well as ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A graveside ceremony will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the West Part Cemetery in New London, NH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Andrew's Church in New London, NH.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
West Part Cemetery
