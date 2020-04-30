Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheri Borgeson Mellin. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheri Borgeson Mellin passed away suddenly and peacefully in her home on April 27, 2020 in Newbury, New Hampshire at the age of 57. She lived in both Newbury NH and Chicago IL but considered her Newbury residence on Lake Sunapee her true home as did her family.



Sheri was born on December 31, 1962 in Clarksville, TN to Virginia Borgeson and Charles Alden Borgeson (deceased).



She began her college education at Bryn Mawr college and transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after her freshman year. She earned her degree in Accounting from Wisconsin in 1984. She had a very successful career at Price Waterhouse and then held senior roles in finance at several companies. She was always a top performer combining her extraordinary intellect and exceptional personality. She had wonderful friendships that she treasured and was committed to regardless of where she lived. She was a beautiful person inside and out and skilled at the Bubba shuffle with her dear friend Karen.



After a number of rejections, Sheri ("Moo") finally succumbed to her future husband Jon's persistent requests and agreed to have dinner with him. They dated for several years and she accepted his marriage in February (on Jon's first attempt too). Moo married Jon (also known as Moo -really long story) on October 30, 1993 and they were married almost 26 1/2 years before her untimely death. Their love and devotion to each other never wavered and was as strong as ever on the day of her passing. The Moo's spoke earlier that day and expressed their love to each other as they often did - there was nothing perfunctory about these exchanges, they meant it every time. When Sheri passed, many wonderful plans for their future years together were cast aside. While devastated beyond imagination, Jon is so very grateful for their precious time together and for the three wonderful children who will carry on her spirit (and keep Jon in line as Sheri would have!).



Maddie, JB, and Parker all have different, lovely memories of their mother as expressed in their own words:



Maddie: I was never closer to anyone in this life than I was to my mom. She was fiercely loyal--no matter the situation, I knew with absolute certainty that even if there was no one else I could count on, she'd be on my side. She was willing to move heaven and earth for each of us. I will never understand how she managed to listen to me babble for hours on end about the most inane, trivial things with a smile on her face. She was the most empathetic person I've ever met; she never hurt more keenly than when she was hurting for another. She was my first friend and she was my best friend and I don't know how I'll survive without her in my life. There is never going to be a time when this feels right.



JB: Mom was a problem-solver in all aspects of her life. I will always remember the ease at which I could talk to her about anything in the world - relationships, friends, music, books, art, movies, school. She was always lending me books from a seemingly never-ending collection. Mom loved music and embedded that love in all of us- she made us all take piano lessons at an early age, always citing the importance of music and what a great skill it was. 15 years later, I'm still playing, albeit with the addition of a few different instruments. I will miss watching the Office with her. I will miss her poorly-timed jokes that she would think up, but would seemingly never land. I'll miss putting together jigsaw puzzles with her while listening to the Beatles. I will miss everything about her.



Parker: Mom believed in our ability to be the best versions of ourselves in anything that we did, and gave her utmost support throughout every venture in my life. When I said I wanted to try to do something in esports she didn't shoot me down, but tried her hardest to support my journey, even if she didn't fully understand. She taught me what it meant to be hard working and truly devoted to something. Some kids look up to sports superstars as role models, Mom outshone any star in the universe and beyond, and will continue to be the star guiding my way as I meander through life.



Importantly, the Mellin family would like to thank all of their friends and family for the outpouring of support and comfort. They would especially like to thank Joe, Karen and Andrea Connors for their valiant attempts to save Sheri's life on the 27th after she was found unresponsive. Upon their quick arrival, the Newbury first responders worked diligently to save her as well and spared no action, the Mellins are so grateful for their efforts.



In addition to her husband Jon and children Maddie, JB and Parker, she is survived by her Mother Virginia of Edina, MN: her sister Tamara King of Colorado Springs CO and her brother Chris Borgeson of Inver Grove Heights, MN.



Due to the state of NH restrictions for large gatherings, there will be a small service for the family and celebration for all that knew her at a later date. She will have a monument at the Lakeside Cemetery in Newbury NH near her beloved Lake Sunapee.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to The John Hay Estate at the Fells on Lake Sunapee NH or the Friends of the Newbury NH public library.



To sign an online guestbook please visit

Sheri Borgeson Mellin passed away suddenly and peacefully in her home on April 27, 2020 in Newbury, New Hampshire at the age of 57. She lived in both Newbury NH and Chicago IL but considered her Newbury residence on Lake Sunapee her true home as did her family.Sheri was born on December 31, 1962 in Clarksville, TN to Virginia Borgeson and Charles Alden Borgeson (deceased).She began her college education at Bryn Mawr college and transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after her freshman year. She earned her degree in Accounting from Wisconsin in 1984. She had a very successful career at Price Waterhouse and then held senior roles in finance at several companies. She was always a top performer combining her extraordinary intellect and exceptional personality. She had wonderful friendships that she treasured and was committed to regardless of where she lived. She was a beautiful person inside and out and skilled at the Bubba shuffle with her dear friend Karen.After a number of rejections, Sheri ("Moo") finally succumbed to her future husband Jon's persistent requests and agreed to have dinner with him. They dated for several years and she accepted his marriage in February (on Jon's first attempt too). Moo married Jon (also known as Moo -really long story) on October 30, 1993 and they were married almost 26 1/2 years before her untimely death. Their love and devotion to each other never wavered and was as strong as ever on the day of her passing. The Moo's spoke earlier that day and expressed their love to each other as they often did - there was nothing perfunctory about these exchanges, they meant it every time. When Sheri passed, many wonderful plans for their future years together were cast aside. While devastated beyond imagination, Jon is so very grateful for their precious time together and for the three wonderful children who will carry on her spirit (and keep Jon in line as Sheri would have!).Maddie, JB, and Parker all have different, lovely memories of their mother as expressed in their own words:Maddie: I was never closer to anyone in this life than I was to my mom. She was fiercely loyal--no matter the situation, I knew with absolute certainty that even if there was no one else I could count on, she'd be on my side. She was willing to move heaven and earth for each of us. I will never understand how she managed to listen to me babble for hours on end about the most inane, trivial things with a smile on her face. She was the most empathetic person I've ever met; she never hurt more keenly than when she was hurting for another. She was my first friend and she was my best friend and I don't know how I'll survive without her in my life. There is never going to be a time when this feels right.JB: Mom was a problem-solver in all aspects of her life. I will always remember the ease at which I could talk to her about anything in the world - relationships, friends, music, books, art, movies, school. She was always lending me books from a seemingly never-ending collection. Mom loved music and embedded that love in all of us- she made us all take piano lessons at an early age, always citing the importance of music and what a great skill it was. 15 years later, I'm still playing, albeit with the addition of a few different instruments. I will miss watching the Office with her. I will miss her poorly-timed jokes that she would think up, but would seemingly never land. I'll miss putting together jigsaw puzzles with her while listening to the Beatles. I will miss everything about her.Parker: Mom believed in our ability to be the best versions of ourselves in anything that we did, and gave her utmost support throughout every venture in my life. When I said I wanted to try to do something in esports she didn't shoot me down, but tried her hardest to support my journey, even if she didn't fully understand. She taught me what it meant to be hard working and truly devoted to something. Some kids look up to sports superstars as role models, Mom outshone any star in the universe and beyond, and will continue to be the star guiding my way as I meander through life.Importantly, the Mellin family would like to thank all of their friends and family for the outpouring of support and comfort. They would especially like to thank Joe, Karen and Andrea Connors for their valiant attempts to save Sheri's life on the 27th after she was found unresponsive. Upon their quick arrival, the Newbury first responders worked diligently to save her as well and spared no action, the Mellins are so grateful for their efforts.In addition to her husband Jon and children Maddie, JB and Parker, she is survived by her Mother Virginia of Edina, MN: her sister Tamara King of Colorado Springs CO and her brother Chris Borgeson of Inver Grove Heights, MN.Due to the state of NH restrictions for large gatherings, there will be a small service for the family and celebration for all that knew her at a later date. She will have a monument at the Lakeside Cemetery in Newbury NH near her beloved Lake Sunapee.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to The John Hay Estate at the Fells on Lake Sunapee NH or the Friends of the Newbury NH public library.To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close