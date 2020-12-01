Sherman E. Stickney, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 28th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.
Sherman was born in Concord, New Hampshire on July 6th, 1927, the first of six children born to Sherman and Flora (Potter) Stickney. He attended Concord High School, class of 1946. He worked at Page Belting Company in Concord for over 20 years. He worked for a short period at Goulet Plumbing Supply in Concord. He then went on to work for Concord Electric Company (now Unitil) where he retired after 22 and a half years.
Sherman was a Mason with the Horace Chase Lodge No. 72 F&AM for 70 years, where he served as treasurer for a number of those years. He was very active in the community. He was a member of the Boscawen Cemetery Committee as well as the Boscawen historical society, where he served as secretary for some time. He was a lifetime member of the Mascoma Lake Association.
Sherman was a kind gentleman who always looked on the bright side of things. He enjoyed traveling and documenting his adventures on camera. He always liked his desserts and he never met a dirt road he didn't love. You wouldn't win a cribbage game against him and his stacked cordwood piles were pristine. In recent years he has dedicated much of his time to the restoration and preservation of the Stickney Hill Cemetery with his son Wayne.
Sherman is survived by his sons, Ronald Stickney; Wayne Stickney and his wife Katharine; and his daughter Linda Quimby and her husband Steven; granddaughters, Arielle and Mallory Stickney; sister Jean Hunter and her husband Robert; and brother Kenneth Stickney and his wife Mina.
He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Millett Stickney; his son, David Stickney; and his brothers Lawrence, Paul, and Donald.
A private ceremony will be held this Thursday Dec 3rd at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to the Boscawen Historical Society 226 King Street, Boscawen, NH 03303 or at boscawenhistoricalsociety.com
or the Ben Kilham Bear Center; care of Ben Kilham P.O. Box 37, Lyme, NH 03768. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com
.