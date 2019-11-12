Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Morris Morrall. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Andrew's Church 354 Main St. Hopkinton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2019, three days before her 48th birthday.



Sherry was born in Upper Darby, PA and was educated at colleges in Ohio, Wyoming, Massachusetts and France. She earned her Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology and recently earned her Master Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (MLADC) credential.



Sherry and John Fripp Morrall IV were married on August 12, 2000 and they have three wonderful children, the loves of Sherry's life.



Sherry was passionate and dedicated to those suffering from addiction as well as helping children at risk through multiple organizations. She was devoted to animal rescue, finding adoptive homes for thousands of animals and spearheading spay/neuter clinics. Her influence spanned from NH to the Caribbean to Mexico as well as disasters such as Hurricane Katrina. She was the founder and president of Puppy Angels, Inc., a non-profit animal rescue/welfare charity. There was no creature too great or too small that Sherry would not help.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Nicholas W. and Margaret P. Morris of Chester Springs, PA; her maternal grandparents, Holden C. and Marian P. Lewis of Paoli, PA and her paternal uncle, David P. Morris of Chester Springs, PA.



She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Ellie, Jack and Annie; foster son, Prince Mansah; her mother, Linda Lewis Morris; her father Nicholas and step-mother Madelyn Morris; her sister, Patricia Morris and Jerad Davis; and her step-brothers, Chris and Matt Karwocki.



A Memorial Service to celebrate Sherry's life will be held on Sunday, November 17th at 1 P.M. in St. Andrew's Church, 354 Main St. in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Sherry can be made to The Angel Fund, c/o Northwood Veterinary Hospital, 569 1st NH Turnpike, Northwood, NH 03261. The Angel Fund was created in Sherry's honor to support owners who cannot afford veterinary care for their animals. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

