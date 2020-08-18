Shirley Ann Guinard, 83, passed away on August 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in Andover, NH. Shirley was at home with hospice care for the final two weeks of her life. Hand in hand with her daughter, Debra and Step-grandson, Ray Kelso, along with their Beloved dog, Little Bear, Shirley was comforted during her journey across the bridge.
Shirley was born in Concord, NH September 23, 1936 to Harry and Ruth (Swanson) Welch. She lived her early life in Gorham, Maine, until she came back to Penacook, where she met and married Donald Guinard.
Shirley grew up the youngest of 11 children and worked in several of her parents' businesses, scattered throughout southern Maine, NH and VT. As a young girl, she rode with her mother and delivered flyers advertising next week's movies. Later she worked at Thirty Pines, another Landmark established and operated by her parents. She enjoyed time with her family, baking, snowmobiling, riding her scooter, entertaining her card buddies, and keeping the books for the family business.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband and all 10 of her siblings. She leaves behind her son, Donald H. Guinard Jr.; her daughter, Debra Ann Guinard; her second daughter, Patricia Westgate; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Guinard; her granddaughter, Jennifer Anderson and her husband Zach; her grandson Brian Guinard and his wife Katie; her step-grandson, Ray Kelso; and her great grandchildren, Dylan Taylor Guinard, and Devin and Baxter Guinard.
Shirley will be laid to rest beside Donald in a committal service to be held at 1:30pm Thursday, August 20th at Woodlawn Cemetery on Village Street in Penacook. Friends or family members who may find it difficult to attend, or who would be uncomfortable attending for any reason, are encouraged to stay home and instead observe a moment of quiet reflection. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
.