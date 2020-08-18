Shirley was an amazing wife, mother and Grandmother . She was a woman I admired as a child . She was so kind hearted and friendly. As a child I was BFFs with her granddaughter Jennifer. We spent many summer days out in her back yard enjoying the pool, family gathering and cook outs. Those were some of the best days I can remember of my childhood. To the Guinard family thank you for sharing those moments of such an amazing woman with me durning part of my childhood. I am truely sorry for your loss of a loved one . May you rest in Peace Shirley

Bobbiejo Downs

Acquaintance