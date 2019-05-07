Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Bowen) Whitcher. View Sign Service Information Boscawen Congregational Church 12 High St Boscawen, NH 03303 (603) 796-2565 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann (Bowen) Whitcher, 78, of Boscawen passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley was born in Marshfield, Vermont. At the age of seven her family moved to Lisbon, NH, where she actively participated in school activities, and community service. Here she met and married her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald William Whitcher. In 1963 they moved to Boscawen where they continued to grow and raise their family. Their home was always welcoming and holds wonderful memories for the many that stayed and visited. Time spent with family brought her great joy, along with golfing, traveling with her husband, and time at their camp entertaining family and friends. Shirley was a dedicated employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield for 20 plus years. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald William Whitcher in 2013. She was a devoted mother to her four children, daughter, Dawnee Broas and her husband John of Salisbury; son, David Whitcher and late wife Laurie of Boscawen; son, Daniel Whitcher of Lisbon and daughter Devra McKerley and her fiance Stewart Bragg of Boscawen. A cherished grandmother by her grandchildren; Mathew Broas, Katherine Brissette, Emily Carbone, Joshua, Adam and Cole Whitcher, Chelsie, and Lucas McKerley; six great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. Shirley will be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes and warm smile. She made others feel loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:30 at the Boscawen Congregation Church, 12 High St Boscawen, NH, followed by a celebration of life at the Franklin

Shirley Ann (Bowen) Whitcher, 78, of Boscawen passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley was born in Marshfield, Vermont. At the age of seven her family moved to Lisbon, NH, where she actively participated in school activities, and community service. Here she met and married her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald William Whitcher. In 1963 they moved to Boscawen where they continued to grow and raise their family. Their home was always welcoming and holds wonderful memories for the many that stayed and visited. Time spent with family brought her great joy, along with golfing, traveling with her husband, and time at their camp entertaining family and friends. Shirley was a dedicated employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield for 20 plus years. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald William Whitcher in 2013. She was a devoted mother to her four children, daughter, Dawnee Broas and her husband John of Salisbury; son, David Whitcher and late wife Laurie of Boscawen; son, Daniel Whitcher of Lisbon and daughter Devra McKerley and her fiance Stewart Bragg of Boscawen. A cherished grandmother by her grandchildren; Mathew Broas, Katherine Brissette, Emily Carbone, Joshua, Adam and Cole Whitcher, Chelsie, and Lucas McKerley; six great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. Shirley will be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes and warm smile. She made others feel loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:30 at the Boscawen Congregation Church, 12 High St Boscawen, NH, followed by a celebration of life at the Franklin Elks Lodge , 125 South Main St Franklin, NH. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the Hospice Program Wish List, by visiting their website at CRVNA.org . Private burial services will be held at a later time. The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at Concord Hospital, Unit 5 South, and the VNA Hospice House for the care they provided to their mother. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close