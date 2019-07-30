Shirley Jean Gilson, 92, of Deerfield, NH passed away peacefully, Sunday July 28, 2019, with her husband of 71 years at her side at Epsom Healthcare. She was born May 10, 1927 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and was a daughter of the late George and Rosela (White) Horan. Shirley was a longtime resident of Deerfield.
Shirley enjoyed working in her flower gardens, which were always admired by others. She will forever be remembered for spending time with her family around her pool.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Richard Gilson, Sr. of Deerfield, her four children, Linda Meyer and her husband James of Deerfield, Richard Gilson, Jr. and wife Allison of Lancaster, NH, James Gilson and his wife Keiko, of Epsom, NH and John Gilson and his wife Karen of Gilmanton, NH, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter.
Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10 am, at the Deerfield Community Church to be followed by a celebration of her life at the Deerfield American Legion. The Peabody Funeral Home and Crematorium of Derry, NH is assisting the family. To send a condolence please visit www.peabodyfuneral.com.
Published in The Concord Monitor on July 30, 2019