- S. Loraine McKenzie, 85, of Boscawen, NH passed away on April 09, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home. Loraine was born in New Britain Connecticut on April 29, 1933, the daughter of Kenneth and Hazel (Majuary) McKenzie.



She spent her early years in Campton, NH. Loraine graduated from Plymouth High School in 1951 and entered Concord Hospital School of Nursing. She received her degree and became an RN in 1954 and continued to be employed by Concord Hospital, until retirement in 1996.



She was an active member of the Boscawen Congregational Church and worked on the food pantry.



Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Nancy McKenzie; a niece, Brenda McKenzie; two nephews, Brian and his wife Cindy McKenzie and Bruce McKenzie; a great- nephew, Dustin and great niece, Barbara Sophia McKenzie.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10AM-11Am at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, NH. A celebration of life service will follow at 11AM. A burial will follow at the Blair Cemetery, Campton NH in the spring at the family's convenience.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

