Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley M. Gleason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley M. Gleason, 81, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin. She was born in Burlington on February 5, 1938, the daughter of Arthur & Pauline (Snow) Delisle.



Shirley had a wholesome Vermont upbringing, swimming in the brook and riding horses as a youngster in Roxbury.



She had an injury at 5 years old and it is remembered to be the catalyst for her nursing career. She started caring for others at 17, working in area nursing homes, private duty nursing and 15 years for VNA prior to her retirement.



She married the love of her life, Charles "Jack" Carter in 1955. They lived in Massachusetts where they raised their daughter, Katherine. "Jack" passed away after 33 years of marriage in 1988, then Shirley returned to Vermont with her daughter, Katherine her husband, Joe and their son, Joey to live in their "dream" home.



Shirley connected with "Jack's" cousin, Donald Gleason, they fell in love and moved to NH, marrying in 1998. Donald's family loved Shirley too, they were married 17 years prior to Donald's death in 2015. After Donald's death, she returned to Vermont to live at Heaton Woods in Montpelier. She met many great friends there and had great fun involving herself in many activities, she won many bowling trophies.



She enjoyed travel, raising various pets, needlework, knitting, crafts and especially treasured her travels and weekends together with sister, Donna.



She loved spending time with her daughter, Katherine, her husband Joe, grand kids, Joe & Steph and welcomed her great grandchild, Finnegan in 2016. Shirley will be remembered as the woman who loved and cared for everyone she knew.



Survivors include her daughter, Katherine Morvan and her husband, Joe of Northfield; four step children, Diane, Vivian, Thomas and Ronald; siblings, Arthur Edward Delisle, II of VT, Donna M. Rogers of Northfield Falls; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her beloved husbands, she is predeceased by two stepchildren, Richard and Donald, III.



There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 1st at 11 am at the Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, VT.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Heaton Woods Activity Fund, 10 Heaton Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close