Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley O. Kimball. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Olive Kimball, 80, of Chichester, New Hampshire passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 following a brief illness.



Miss Kimball was born on March 9, 1939 at Elliott Hospital in Manchester, N.H. She lived her life in Pittsfield, NH ( class of 1957 ) until 1963, when she moved to Chichester, where she resided with her dear friend Madeline Sanborn until Madeline's death in 2009.



During those years, Shirl and Madeline traveled together enjoying numerous tent camping trips, road trips, and their camp life in Wells, Maine. Having been raised on the family farm, Shirl loved animals. She loved horses and particularly her high school graduation gift, her horse Sis, beyond measure. She adopted her rescue dog Ebony years ago, and Ebony was her pride and joy, constant and loving companion.



She preferred warmer weather and sunshine to the harsh New Hampshire winters, and always eagerly anticipated the arrival of the many birds in spring and summer.



She attended and supported Chichester Methodist Church for most of her life. Shirl's illustrious career was with the State of New Hampshire. This was her first job out of high school and continued until her retirement after 43 years. She began in a secretarial role and after earning promotion after promotion, working up to department head.



In her recent years, she especially loved walking on the beach in Wells with Ebony, visiting with her friends and bragging about her family.



She adored her brother Russ and sister-in-law Joan ("There'll never be another one like her!" she recently emphatically stated).



Russ and Joan, their four children, and all nieces and nephews were a constant source of pride and topic of conversation with her many New Hampshire friends.



She enjoyed Christmases in Georgia with her family (though her heart and home were steadfastly rooted in Chichester), and began to plan for the next Christmas trip the day she headed back to her home. Her final trip was to Georgia February 24th, 2020, and when she passed she was with Russ and Joan. She knew she was with her family.



Shirl was predeceased by her parents Herman Kimball (1992) and Gladys Kimball (1999), as well as an infant brother Kenneth (1995). She leaves behind her younger brother Russell Kimball and his wife, sister-in-law-but more like a sister-Joan Kimball; nieces Wendy Haskew (Tim), Becky Walker (Jason), Beth Dobbs (Matt), and nephew Kenneth Kimball (Erin) and 10 grandnieces and grandnephews.



A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2020, notice will be published at a later date.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close