Shirley Taylor Boren, 83, passed away on March 30, 2020 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.



An identical twin, she was born July 14, 1936, to John Edward and Miriam Heath Taylor of W. Franklin, NH. She was a graduate of FHS Class of 1954 and attended Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.



In 1957, she married Dr. Charles W. Boren. Their family lived in W. Hartford, CT for 26 years. After retiring to the NM mountains for five years, Shirley and Charlie moved to Kendal in Hanover, NH. Shirley loved music, she played clarinet in the Hartford Symphony Orchstra. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, needlepoint and performing secret random acts of kindness.



She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Charles, son, Jonathan, and sister, Anne Taylor-Allen. She is survived by daughter Katharine Taylor of NH, daughter Rebecca Perlo, son-in-law Douglas and beloved grandsons, Zachary and Noah Perlo of CA., her twin sister Janet Moodie of NH and sisters Jean Hammersley of KY, Ruth O'Neill of FL, and Sharon Lefebvre of NH as well as an aunt and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a private burial in Franklin Cemetery at a later date.



