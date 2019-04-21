Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirlie Guimond Sharples. View Sign

Warner, NH-Shirlie (Guimond) Sharples, 94, of East Main Street, died Friday, April 19, 2019.



She was a native and lifelong resident of Warner, NH born on December 10, 1924 the daughter of Fred Z. and Donna (Currier) Guimond.



Shirlie graduated from Simonds Free High School and then attended Beauty School. She worked for Sylvania and had been the Warner Night Operator for Merrimack County Telephone Company for over 10 years. From 1972-2000 she owned and operated Shirlie's Beauty Shop with locations in Warner, New London and the New London Hospital. Shirlie went to many area homes and nursing homes and did hair for people.



During WWII she was an Assistant Chief Observer for the US Air Force. Shirlie was a member of the NH Historical Society. She took care of many members of her family and when her children were small she was involved in all of their activities. She liked to knit, listen to music and do word find puzzles. Shirlie loved animals and always had a pet the latest being her cat, Buttercup.



She was predeceased by her husband, Russell Sharples, her daughter, Sharon Mathieu and two grandsons, John W. Mathieu and Michael W. Durgin. She is survived by a daughter, Lee Durgin of Warner, NH; six grandchildren, D. Scott Mathieu, Susan Lee Nash, Holly Ann Pigg, Pamela Muzzey, Jeffrey B. Durgin and Ashley Wilson; 10 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 with a service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Warner, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to the NH Association for the Blind, 25 Walker Street, Concord, NH 03301 or to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.





