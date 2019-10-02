Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simone Baum. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBROKE - Mrs. Simone Baum, 81, of Pembroke, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born on December 30, 1937 in Brownington, VT, she was the daughter of late William J. and Blanche (Gamelin) Amyot.



Simone worked for many years at Thomas Hodgeson and Son until her retirement. Simone most looked forward to spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She also loved knitting and sewing, spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren as well as making her famous pork pies and tending to her vegetable garden, where she could grow just about anything.



In addition to her parents, Simone was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Baum in 2016 and a daughter, Theresa Ann Baum.



She is survived by her son, Michael Baum of Pembroke, daughters, Lucille Houle and her husband Raymond of Concord, Marie Gagnon and her husband Anthony of Pembroke, Denise and Keith McFetridge, Jr. of Pembroke, Doris Anderson and her husband James of Bow; her siblings, Girard Amyot of Pembroke, Ernest Amyot and his wife Phyllis of Concord, Lucille LeBlanc and her husband Richard, Sr. of Pembroke and Roger Amyot and his wife Lucille of Pembroke; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Amanda, Tim, Matt, Jimmy, Jake, Lauren, Kyle and Jessica; 6 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, October 6th from 3 to 6 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 7th at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

