- Sondra J. Masse, 78, a lifelong resident of Franklin died, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Lee Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida after becoming ill at her home. She was born in Franklin, December 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert W. and Barbara E. (Kimball) Cross. Sondra attended school in Franklin and was a 1959 graduate of Franklin High School. She worked at the Webster Valve Company in Franklin for over 14 years, while also being the co-owner of Masse Electric for over 40 years retiring in 2005. She and her husband Armand and family enjoyed spending time at their winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. She and Armand were to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in June. Sondra especially enjoyed spending time with family and her new great-grandson, Dawson Gerry. A favorite pass time was spending time at the beach and traveling.



Sondra was predeceased by her son, Dennis F. Masse in 2009 and brothers, Robert and William Cross.



She leaves her husband, Armand Masse, of Franklin and Fort Myers, her daughter Debra Bedard and her husband, Scott of Franklin, a granddaughter Tabitha Gerry and husband Timothy and their son, Dawson of Meredith, and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Sondra's life will be held at Uncle Wills. A graveside service will be held later in the spring, when family gathers, at the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.



Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.



Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Sondra's name to the Philanthropy Department, Franklin Regional Hospital, 15 Aiken Ave (Noting Sondra Masse), Franklin, NH 03235.



