Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sr. M. M. Benigna Doherty Sr.. View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 21 Searles Road Windham , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 21 Searles Road Windham , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sister M. Benigna (Mary) Doherty, a Sister of Mercy for 84 years and the senior member of the community at the age of 102, died Monday, January 6, 2020, after a period of declining health. A native of Manchester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late George and Bessie (Williamson) Doherty.



Sister Benigna held a B.A. degree in Latin from the former Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and an M.A. degree in Greek and Latin from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. During her many years of ministry she was a teacher at the pre-school, elementary, secondary, and college levels, an administrator and business manager, retreat center director, and author. She taught at St. Rose of Lima School in Littleton, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and St. Joseph High School for Girls in Manchester, Mount St. Mary Seminary in Nashua, and the Sisters of Mercy Novitiate in Windham, all in New Hampshire. Her last 15 years as a teacher were spent at St. Joseph Pre-School in Salem, New Hampshire. In addition to her ministry of education, Sister Benigna also served as business administrator at the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse in Windham and Mount St. Mary Seminary in Nashua. From 1954-1957, she was director of a retreat center for women at Searles Castle in Windham. Sister Benigna was the author of the book, The First Hundred Years of the Manchester Sisters of Mercy, which was published in 1958 to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Sisters of Mercy in New Hampshire. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary in 2008, she received from the community a commemorative plaque in recognition of this chronicle of New Hampshire Mercy heritage.



Sister Benigna was a woman of faith and prayer who also possessed a fine sense of humor. She is remembered for her broad and deep knowledge of the history of the New Hampshire Sisters of Mercy and for her willingness to share her knowledge and insights.



Sister Benigna is survived by the members of her Mercy Community; a cousin, Jane Boyle; and her dear friend and of many years, Judith Marcotte. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Doherty, and two sisters: Edith Bass, and Sister Rose Consilio, O.P. (Lillian).



Friends may call at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham New Hampshire on Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, New Hampshire.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, Rhode Island 02864-1124, and online at

Sister M. Benigna (Mary) Doherty, a Sister of Mercy for 84 years and the senior member of the community at the age of 102, died Monday, January 6, 2020, after a period of declining health. A native of Manchester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late George and Bessie (Williamson) Doherty.Sister Benigna held a B.A. degree in Latin from the former Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and an M.A. degree in Greek and Latin from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. During her many years of ministry she was a teacher at the pre-school, elementary, secondary, and college levels, an administrator and business manager, retreat center director, and author. She taught at St. Rose of Lima School in Littleton, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and St. Joseph High School for Girls in Manchester, Mount St. Mary Seminary in Nashua, and the Sisters of Mercy Novitiate in Windham, all in New Hampshire. Her last 15 years as a teacher were spent at St. Joseph Pre-School in Salem, New Hampshire. In addition to her ministry of education, Sister Benigna also served as business administrator at the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse in Windham and Mount St. Mary Seminary in Nashua. From 1954-1957, she was director of a retreat center for women at Searles Castle in Windham. Sister Benigna was the author of the book, The First Hundred Years of the Manchester Sisters of Mercy, which was published in 1958 to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Sisters of Mercy in New Hampshire. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary in 2008, she received from the community a commemorative plaque in recognition of this chronicle of New Hampshire Mercy heritage.Sister Benigna was a woman of faith and prayer who also possessed a fine sense of humor. She is remembered for her broad and deep knowledge of the history of the New Hampshire Sisters of Mercy and for her willingness to share her knowledge and insights.Sister Benigna is survived by the members of her Mercy Community; a cousin, Jane Boyle; and her dear friend and of many years, Judith Marcotte. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Doherty, and two sisters: Edith Bass, and Sister Rose Consilio, O.P. (Lillian).Friends may call at Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham New Hampshire on Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, New Hampshire.Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, Rhode Island 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close