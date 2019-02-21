Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ssgt. Farhad Meskoob. View Sign

Staff Sergeant Farhad Meskoob, 43, of Concord, NH, died on February 10, 2019, while on assignment with the U.S. Army for Operation Faithful Patriot in San Diego. He was born on March 25, 1975 in Gorgon, Iran, the son of Mehrdad and Roghy Meskoob, and brother to Shireen Meskoob. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2001 with a major in Chinese Language and Literature. In 2007 he earned his J.D. from the Franklin Pierce School of Law.



Among his passions, the study of languages and commitment to philanthropy stand out most. In 1996, Farhad was a team leader for the National Civilian Community Corps of AmeriCorps where he supervised the development of projects across southern states, coordinating child vaccinations, emergency relief, housing, and wild life assistance. In 2001, he joined the Peace Corps where he was stationed in the Ivory Coast. There he developed environmental projects, trained well construction teams, and organized farm co-ops in partnership with local NGOs and USAID.



In 2004, he was an executive assistant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness where he facilitated research and legislative advocacy for people with mental illnesses and their families. In 2007, Farhad became a regional organizer for Obama's first campaign for President, directing outreach and managing volunteers in several states. He joined the Boston Bar Association in 2011. As a lawyer in MA, he spent time providing services to under-represented, low-income families with the Volunteer Lawyers Project.



Farhad's passion for languages motivated him to join the U.S. Army in 2013 as a language specialist, translator, and interpreter, with command of seven languages, including Farsi, Mandarin, French, Dari, and Tajik. He was later trained as an electronic warfare specialist. Among the honorable contributions and leadership to missions based primarily in Northern Africa and the Middle East, he trained his cadre to teach base security to the Nigerian military. The invaluable support to his team earned him a promotion by his Captain and the Army from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant Meskoob.



One of Farhad's most proud experiences was traveling with President Clinton and his Chief of Staff to South Africa in April of 2001, providing media and program assistance at Nelson Mandela's Civil Society Conference. His unending devotion and commitment in helping others made him an amazing human being. His smile and laughter made him a loving friend. His legacy will always inspire others to think big and to think of the world.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Bennett Funeral home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. A committal service will be held at 3pm on Friday March 8 at the New Hampshire State Veterans



Cemetery in Boscawen with full military honors. Arrangements are entrusted by the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.





Staff Sergeant Farhad Meskoob, 43, of Concord, NH, died on February 10, 2019, while on assignment with the U.S. Army for Operation Faithful Patriot in San Diego. He was born on March 25, 1975 in Gorgon, Iran, the son of Mehrdad and Roghy Meskoob, and brother to Shireen Meskoob. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2001 with a major in Chinese Language and Literature. In 2007 he earned his J.D. from the Franklin Pierce School of Law.Among his passions, the study of languages and commitment to philanthropy stand out most. In 1996, Farhad was a team leader for the National Civilian Community Corps of AmeriCorps where he supervised the development of projects across southern states, coordinating child vaccinations, emergency relief, housing, and wild life assistance. In 2001, he joined the Peace Corps where he was stationed in the Ivory Coast. There he developed environmental projects, trained well construction teams, and organized farm co-ops in partnership with local NGOs and USAID.In 2004, he was an executive assistant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness where he facilitated research and legislative advocacy for people with mental illnesses and their families. In 2007, Farhad became a regional organizer for Obama's first campaign for President, directing outreach and managing volunteers in several states. He joined the Boston Bar Association in 2011. As a lawyer in MA, he spent time providing services to under-represented, low-income families with the Volunteer Lawyers Project.Farhad's passion for languages motivated him to join the U.S. Army in 2013 as a language specialist, translator, and interpreter, with command of seven languages, including Farsi, Mandarin, French, Dari, and Tajik. He was later trained as an electronic warfare specialist. Among the honorable contributions and leadership to missions based primarily in Northern Africa and the Middle East, he trained his cadre to teach base security to the Nigerian military. The invaluable support to his team earned him a promotion by his Captain and the Army from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant Meskoob.One of Farhad's most proud experiences was traveling with President Clinton and his Chief of Staff to South Africa in April of 2001, providing media and program assistance at Nelson Mandela's Civil Society Conference. His unending devotion and commitment in helping others made him an amazing human being. His smile and laughter made him a loving friend. His legacy will always inspire others to think big and to think of the world.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Bennett Funeral home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. A committal service will be held at 3pm on Friday March 8 at the New Hampshire State VeteransCemetery in Boscawen with full military honors. Arrangements are entrusted by the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close