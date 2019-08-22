Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Committal 11:00 AM Franklin Cemetery 31 Thompson Park Franklin , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley S. Grant passed away Monday August 19th of sudden heart failure after a short walk while recuperating in a skilled nursing facility while away from assisted living in Bedford.



Stanley was born August 21, 1927 in Antrim, the son of Maurice and Lillian Grant of South Weare. He was educated in local schools and the University of New Hampshire School of Agriculture.



Stanley served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and after the war began his career as a gas station attendant for State Motors gas station ,eventually running the station before being called up for service again in the Navy at the outbreak of the Korean war.



After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Stanley returned to Manchester and began his career at State Motors Lincoln Mercury on Elm Street. It was there he met his lifelong love, Lois Glines Grant while she was home visiting her family from her job on Capital Hill in Washington DC. A courtship in 1956 led to a lifelong marriage until Lois's passing in 2000. That marriage led to the two sons he leaves behind: Douglas M. Grant of Manchester, his wife, Pamela and their three children, Kelly, Christopher and Jonathan and brand new great granddaughter, Caroline (who he was just holding this past Saturday) and son, Gregory G. Grant and his son, MacKay Glines Grant of Hopkinton.



Stanley was a successful and hard working businessman who effectively transitioned the State Motors Lincoln Mercury franchise as a second generation dealer, serving on National Dealer council for two terms and on the Lincoln Mercury Dealer Association for over 22 years with perfect attendance. He taught his sons a strong work ethic early on in life which would later help Gregory and Douglas to persevere through difficult times ahead and therefore transitioning them to 3rd generation Lincoln Dealers. This strong ingrained pride helped drive State Motors to become the largest volume Lincoln Dealer in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont with one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the country with eight consecutive Presidents awards.



Stanley's success in business resulted in him winning many national travel awards through Lincoln Mercury, which undoubtedly led to his love for travel. Stanley and Lois traveled to 110 countries in their lifetime, many of them more than once. He loved this experience, the beauty and the people. Often times stating his favorite was Switzerland.



Stanley's other passions were boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, owning many boats over his lifetime and teaching his sons this same passion. He loved the water and natural beauty of the lake and enjoyed spending weekends year round at his lake house on Pendelton Point in Laconia.



In retirement Stanley became an avid antique Lincoln automobile enthusiast restoring and owning many show winning classics. Community service was a lifelong commitment, having served in the Manchester Kiwanis club for 59 years was only a small part of his giving back to community. Stanley was especially concerned about children's well being and would give generously of time and financial support to many local, national and international youth agencies, and anywhere he thought he could help lessen human suffering. Stanley was also a Master Mason and 50 year member of the Washington Lodge F&AM, in Manchester as well as a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Nashua member. Stanley was a previous member of the First Congregational Church on Union Street and Brookside Congregational Church on Elm Street both of Manchester.



He was predeceased a sister, Elinor( Grant) Jolicoeur.



Stanley's quick wit and endearing personality will be missed by all that met him and he will be surely missed by all that knew and loved him. Until we meet again, forever your loving family.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A cemetery committal service is Friday at 11 a.m. at Franklin Cemetery, 31 Thompson Park, Franklin.



Memorial donations may be made to -Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.



