Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Warner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley "Stan" Warner, age 86, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November, 19, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice (Forsythe Hospice House) in Auburndale FL surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on November 19, 1933 in Northfield, VT to the late Edgar and Blanche (Provost) Warner. He was a member of the Northfield High School Graduating Class of 1953.



Stanley was extremely proud to be a Veteran of the US Navy, assigned to the USS Yellowstone in 1953. After serving 4 years, he was honorably discharged in 1957.



Stanley moved to Lake Wales, FL in 2002 where he met and married his loving wife Helen in 2010.



He is survived by his wife Helen and stepson David Stolburg, his daughter, Erika, son-in law, John and grandchildren Skylar and Peyton Manyak of Douglas, MA; his son David and grandson, Evan Warner of Northfield, VT; daughter Anne and grandson Eric Copping of Websterville, VT; his sister Charlene and brother-in-law, Dwight Barton of Piney Flats, TN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Margo Fitzpatrick Warner.



Stan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He cared very deeply for his family and was a true friend to all. He was an active member of his church, enjoyed watching Nascar, loved fishing and was an avid hunter.



Stan's passing leaves a big hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be missed dearly.



A memorial service will be held at Holy Spirit Church in Lake Wales on December 6 2019.





Stanley "Stan" Warner, age 86, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November, 19, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice (Forsythe Hospice House) in Auburndale FL surrounded by his loving family.He was born on November 19, 1933 in Northfield, VT to the late Edgar and Blanche (Provost) Warner. He was a member of the Northfield High School Graduating Class of 1953.Stanley was extremely proud to be a Veteran of the US Navy, assigned to the USS Yellowstone in 1953. After serving 4 years, he was honorably discharged in 1957.Stanley moved to Lake Wales, FL in 2002 where he met and married his loving wife Helen in 2010.He is survived by his wife Helen and stepson David Stolburg, his daughter, Erika, son-in law, John and grandchildren Skylar and Peyton Manyak of Douglas, MA; his son David and grandson, Evan Warner of Northfield, VT; daughter Anne and grandson Eric Copping of Websterville, VT; his sister Charlene and brother-in-law, Dwight Barton of Piney Flats, TN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Margo Fitzpatrick Warner.Stan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He cared very deeply for his family and was a true friend to all. He was an active member of his church, enjoyed watching Nascar, loved fishing and was an avid hunter.Stan's passing leaves a big hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be missed dearly.A memorial service will be held at Holy Spirit Church in Lake Wales on December 6 2019. Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close