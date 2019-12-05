Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Wheeler, age 80 of Fisherville Road passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home.



Born in Sutton, NH on January 21, 1939. He graduated from Simon's high school in Warner, NH where he was on the honor roll. Studied at Bentley University- Mccallum Graduate School Of Business. He started his own lawn business in 1957. He married his loving wife of 57 years Juanita in June 1962. He enlisted in the U.S Army 8 year reserve program. After his Military duty he went to work for Trans Ocean Air Lines in Windsor Locks, CT as an airplane mechanic for a short period time before going to work for Merrimack Farmers Exchange in Bow, NH and worked his way up to head bookkeeper, While working there he started Stanley G. Wheeler Landscaping business in 1962 which he owned and operated until passing.



Stan and Juanita enjoyed going on weekly vacations to Florida, Arizona, Lake George, Lake Placid N.Y and Cooperstown, NY. While visiting Cooperstown one of his favorite things to do was visit the Baseball Hall Of Fame. Stan also played baseball with the Boston Red Sox old timers at the fantasy camp in Florida 3 times for a week at a time.



He also enjoyed hunting and was able to go to Newfoundland, Canada for 10 day moose hunt and shot a bull moose in 1977. Stan was also a licensed N.H state guide. He was a member of the American legion post 31 in Penacook, NH. He was post commander for 2 years there. He was a member of the Bradford Baptist Church. He was very active in collecting baseball cards and going to card shows and selling at them with his wife. People from all over would call him about older baseball cards and 99 times out of 100 he would be able to answer their questions about them. He was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox.



Stan loved and enjoyed spending time with his wife Juanita, Family and their two rag doll cats. Juanita loved and cared for him for the last 5 years as he was ill.



He is survived by his Wife Juanita and his two daughters Cindy and Wanda, son in laws Lucien and Rod, his grandchildren Rodney Musto and Aleacia Trudeau and her husband Matt; and five great grandchildren Kelsey, Kallie, Corey, Khloe and Carter; Sisters Claire & Vicky and Brother Brad.



Visiting Hours will be held at Waters Funeral Home 50 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301 on Monday December 9th from 4-7PM



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 10th at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home

