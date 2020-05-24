Stella Josephine Scheckter, age 93, passed away on May 16 , 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born November 30, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of I. Jerome and Rose (Levin) Scheckter. Attending West Philadelphia High School during World War Two, she sold $104,000 of war bonds, earning her a prize-winning trip to New York, which included a show, and a night at the Waldorf Astoria. Stella graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in 1948, worked fulltime in the university library, while studying part-time at Drexel Institute of Technology for three years, graduating with a Master of Library Science in 1952. She began her professional library career at Hartford Public Library, followed by the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore, and finally, the New Hampshire State Library. She was head of Reference and Loan Division from 1958 till her retirement in 1990, providing information services to the state government, researchers and the public. She was included in two editions of Who's Who of American Women.
Stella enjoyed art and the theater. She joined the Community Players of Concord, painting scenery and set designing. Her set for A Man for All Seasons won an award for the Players at the New England Little Theater Conference.
After she retired she volunteered at the N.H. Association for the Blind, the New Hampshire Historical Society, and for several political campaigns. For her work as Historian of the Friends of the Audi, she was awarded the Golden Pineapple.
In later years she attended LINEC continuing education classes at New England College in Henniker, and OLLI courses at Granite State College in Concord. She was a patron of local cultural associations, restaurants and greeting card shops. Her friends could be assured of receiving cards for every special occasion. Going to concerts, plays and the movies gave her pleasure.
Stella enjoyed travelling and meeting people of all cultures. On 1964 on a solo trip to India, she made her way all around the country, using public transportation, wanting to meet only native Indians. She has visited many countries making numerous friends. Her last International vacation was a tour of English gardens with her friend, Dr. Charles Ward.
Stella was a caring and generous person, and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Predeceased by her brother Spencer Scheckter. Survived by sister-in-law Jan Scheckter; nephews Jeff (Betsy) Scheckter. Lewisburg, Pa., John (Joan) Scheckter, Chicago, Ill.; niece Anita Scheckter , Moorestown, NJ
Donations in her memory may be made to the Concord Community Concert Association, Community Players of Concord, N.H., Future in Sight (Concord, NH) Temple Beth Jacob or any charity of your choice.
Stella will be laid to rest beside her parents. The family wishes to thank all her friends for their love and support.
Published in Concord Montior on May 24, 2020.