Stephanie Marie Fralic, a beloved Paraprofessional Educator of Franklin Middle School and life-long resident of Franklin, NH, died unexpectedly at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on November 6th, 2019 at the age of 35; due to a sudden illness, surrounded by her family and tons of love.



Stephanie was the heart and soul of her family. Stephanie is survived by her children, Alyssa, Grayson & Sylar Benger; granddaughter Sophia McDonald; her parents, Rob & Karen Antonis; biological father William Caprood; grandmother Paula Ferland; Siblings, Michael Antonis & Melissa Luicha of Summerfield, Fl, Jessica Fralic, William Fralic lll & Ambyre Dean, Jacob Antonis, Kenny Fralic all of Franklin, NH, and Kaitlyn Antonis & Brian Stimpson of Bristol, NH; as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews whom will miss her dearly.



She is predeceased by her loving Dad David Ferland and Grandfather William Fralic Sr. of Franklin, NH.



There is no way to sum up in so little words the kind of person Stephanie was. She brought a certain light in to the lives of every person she touched. Stephanie had a smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. She may have been small in stature but her personality and heart were monumental.



She was kind, loving, thoughtful and would do anything for anyone. Stephanie accomplished many things in here life that most people told her were not possible; if you told her she couldn't do something she would prove you wrong every time.



Stephanie graduated from Monadnock Regional High School, and went on to get her Master's degree in Psychology.



As much as Stephanie loved her profession and impacting the lives of children and faculty at Franklin Middle School her biggest and proudest accomplishment was becoming a mother.



There will be a Celebration of Life held at Franklin Middle School in Franklin, NH on November 14th, 2019 at 5:00pm.



In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted for a Trust in Sylar L. Benger's name.

