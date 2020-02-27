Contoocook- Stephen Cate, age 74, of Pinewood Drive passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Concord Hospital.
He was born in Manchester, NH son of the late Arthur H. and Barbara R. (Herron) Cate. He was a Veteran of the US Navy who proudly served in the Vietnam War. He was a longtime business owner of Steve & Dave's Tire & Auto.
Stephen was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Chalko) Cate, and his stepdaughter Katie Carignan.
He is survived by his children, Barry J. Roche and his husband Jerry of Brookline, Jeffrey R. Cate and his wife Jennie of Dunbarton, and Erica L. Dumont and her husband Rick of Raymond; his stepchildren, Barbara Kirkpatrick of Winchester, MA, Charlene Brack of Penacook, Christine Barnhart of Virginia and Dale Berube of Warner; many many grandchildren; his brother, Hollis Cate; his sister Priscilla Abdinoor; many nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Doris Cate of Manchester.
Memorial Visiting hours will be held on Monday March 2, from 5 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Tuesday March 3rd at 10:30 at the Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020