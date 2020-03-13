On Friday March 6th, 2020 Stephen Small of Pittsfield, NH, passed away after a lengthy illness at the age of 54 years.



Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his fiance Lynn Sargent and her two children, Ryan Shampney and Kylie Shampney; his parents Alfred and Freida White; and his brothers and sisters, Pam (Kevin), Sarah, Mike (Tina), John (Nicole), Alfred and Tim.



Stephen will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Stephen was predeceased by his son Francis Frederick Small and by his father Frederick William (Bill) Small.



A graveside service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 10am at St. Helen's Cemetery, 383 Washington Street, Norwell, MA.



A celebration of Life will be held March 28, 2020 from 2-6pm at the Elks: 240 Old Mill Road Epsom, NH.

