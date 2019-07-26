Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Guy Page. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Guy Page, 69, passed away at Speare Memorial on July 14th, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.



Born February 11, 1950, and raised in Dracut, Massachusetts, he was the oldest of Albert and Shirley Page's 5 children.



In 1970, he married Linda Johnson, and had two sons. In 1978, he married Susan Littlewood, and had a son and daughter. The family moved to the Plymouth area in 1989, and then to Campton in 2007. Susan passed in 2014.



In 2018, Steve married Anita Torraco, and the couple has been living with their children in Campton since that time.



Steve's working career included managing restaurants for the Atomic Sub chain, owning Drum Hill Pizza in Chelmsford, MA, as well as an accomplished career as a commercial real estate appraiser, working throughout central and northern NH.



Steve is survived by his wife Anita, his mother Shirley, his siblings Greg, David, Pam, and Jay Page, his children Stephen Page, Nathan Davis, Chris Page, Beth Page, Charlie Ryan, Mike Ryan, their families, and his many grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, September 7th at the Covered Bridge Restaurant in Campton, from 10-12 AM. All are welcome.

