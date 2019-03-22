Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen J. St. Cyr. View Sign

- Stephen J. "Steve" St. Cyr, 67, of Loudon, passed away on March 21, 2019 as the result of a sudden illness, with his loving and devoted wife, Linda, at his side.



Born on July 13, 1951, he was the son of the late, Louis A. St. Cyr, Sr. and the late Cecile (Mitchell) Laferte. Steve worked in the aggregate industry for most of his life, retiring from Plourde Sand & Gravel in December 2018. He was hard working, and gifted in his abilities as a do it your-selfer. He could do most anything, if he wanted to.



There's no denying Steve liked to gamble. He also enjoyed cooking and sharing his dishes with family and friends, especially Pap's famous soup, and annual pork pies. Steve was very gregarious and he loved his family and friends, always the clown, and teaser. He hosted an annual 4th of July BBQ for all his family and friends, of course, manning the grill and providing more food than anyone could possibly eat.



Steve served in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.



In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by two brothers, Leonard St. Cyr and Louis St. Cyr, Jr., two sisters, Carol (St. Cyr) Mondor and infant Christine St. Cyr.



Steve was Husband, Dad, Pap, Baby Brother, and favorite Uncle Steve. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, his best friend, personal assistant and health advocate, Linda (Labrie) St. Cyr, son George St. Cyr of Concord, NH, a daughter Tracey (Gracie) Genest of Effingham, NH, three grandchildren, his Poopah, Brandi (Bran Muffin) Genest, his Buddha, Johnny (Bofonny) Genest II, and his sunshine Sarah (the Terror) Saltmarsh, one great granddaughter, Ellie (Little Poopah) Belen, as well as two sisters, Elaina (St. Cyr) Hebert and her husband Robert, and Kathleen (St. Cyr) Lemieux, and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27th from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A Graveside Service will follow at 1 P.M. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





1217 Suncook Valley Hwy

Epsom , NH 03234

(603) 798-3050 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 22, 2019

