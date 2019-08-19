Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Paul McWhinnie. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Gilmanton--- Stephen Paul McWhinnie, 59, of Gale Road died on Monday, August 12, 2019 in his beautiful garden.



Steve was born on May 23, 1960 in Woburn, MA, to Robert and Janice (Brumfield) McWhinnie. After proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps, he returned to Gilmanton where he worked independently as an HVAC contractor as McWhinnie Heating and Air Conditioning, and most recently as a caregiver for his father.



Steve was the beloved father to his daughter Hannah. They were "two peas in a pod" and mutually devoted as father and daughter.



Steve's dedication and love for his community motivated his selfless service as he helped those in need and cared for the people he met. His unmistakable laugh and outgoing personality would light up a room with smiles. He maintained a bountiful garden, donating the produce to family, friends and the needy equally. Steve loved the outdoors, his family, and his community.



Steve is survived by his parents, Robert and Janice McWhinnie, his only child, Hannahrose McWhinnie and her partner, Josh Courchesne, his beloved friend and mother to Hannah, Maggie Phippard; brothers, Robert McWhinnie Jr., Andrew McWhinnie and his wife Jean, and Thomas McWhinnie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Steve will also be missed by his constant companion, Bully, his American Bulldog. Steve was predeceased by his other loyal companion, Diesel, as they were inseparable from 2011-2018.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.



A Memorial Service will be held at The Gilmanton Winery at 528 Meadow Pond Road, Gilmanton NH 03237 at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 immediately followed by a celebration of life. Please bring your best stories and memories along to share.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's memory to the Marine's Memorial Association and Foundation- Aid and Assist Fund, @marinesmemorial.org or the Marine's for Toys for



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.

