Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen W. Leavenworth. View Sign

- Stephen W. Leavenworth of Concord, N.H., died on December 21, 2018, at Concord Hospital with family by his side.



Steve was born in the Bronx, New York, on September 28, 1925 to Horace Miner Leavenworth and Olive (Clemons) Leavenworth. He attended the local elementary school in Larchmont, New York. Later on, the family moved to the town of Mamaroneck in Westchester County where his dad worked for New York Bell Telephone (Ma Bell). Steve graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 1943.



After high school, Steve entered the Army Air Force Corps where he trained as a navigator on the B- 24 bomber. He was honorably discharged in 1946.



Steve later enrolled at Kalamazoo College in Michigan. After two years, he transferred to the



Steve's first job after college was working for the city of Cadillac, Michigan, as Assistant City Engineer. After a few years, he was offered a job in Ohio and thought that he would accept the offer, but subsequently found out he also had an offer from the State of New Hampshire. He took a chance that the former was the right move.



Steve worked first for the New Hampshire Health Department. After a few years, he worked as Chief of New Hampshire Water Supply and Pollution Control. During this time, Steve joined the Army Reserve, assigned to the local combat engineer battalion. He started out as a lieutenant, then became captain, then after 10 years retired as a major.



Steve was an avid sailor from the time that he sailed with his family on Long Island Sound in his dad's boat. Steve and his wife, Pat, close family and dear friends sailed the Maine Coast, and a few times sailed from West Palm Beach to the Bahamas on his boat "The Molly Brown." Steve joined the Coast Guard Reserve, continuing his affiliation with the military for a total of 27 years. Steve taught boating safety and sea navigation.



Steve was a member of OLLI in Concord and also volunteered at the New Hampshire Historical Society.



Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia, and two sons, Peter Leavenworth and Matthew Leavenworth, both of Madbury, New Hampshire, and daughter Susan M. Mills (George) of Shelburne, Vermont; four grandsons, Rowen Leavenworth of California, Trey Leavenworth of Dover, New Hampshire, Ryan Mills (Kristen) of Essex Junction, Vermont, and Nathan Mills of North Carolina; a great granddaughter, Abigail Sophia Mills; two step daughters and one step son.



A military service will be held later in the spring at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.



Donations in memory of Stephen can be made out to the Pope Memorial SPCA Animal Shelter, or to any .



To view Stephen's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

- Stephen W. Leavenworth of Concord, N.H., died on December 21, 2018, at Concord Hospital with family by his side.Steve was born in the Bronx, New York, on September 28, 1925 to Horace Miner Leavenworth and Olive (Clemons) Leavenworth. He attended the local elementary school in Larchmont, New York. Later on, the family moved to the town of Mamaroneck in Westchester County where his dad worked for New York Bell Telephone (Ma Bell). Steve graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 1943.After high school, Steve entered the Army Air Force Corps where he trained as a navigator on the B- 24 bomber. He was honorably discharged in 1946.Steve later enrolled at Kalamazoo College in Michigan. After two years, he transferred to the University of Michigan where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1966, he earned his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from Tufts University.Steve's first job after college was working for the city of Cadillac, Michigan, as Assistant City Engineer. After a few years, he was offered a job in Ohio and thought that he would accept the offer, but subsequently found out he also had an offer from the State of New Hampshire. He took a chance that the former was the right move.Steve worked first for the New Hampshire Health Department. After a few years, he worked as Chief of New Hampshire Water Supply and Pollution Control. During this time, Steve joined the Army Reserve, assigned to the local combat engineer battalion. He started out as a lieutenant, then became captain, then after 10 years retired as a major.Steve was an avid sailor from the time that he sailed with his family on Long Island Sound in his dad's boat. Steve and his wife, Pat, close family and dear friends sailed the Maine Coast, and a few times sailed from West Palm Beach to the Bahamas on his boat "The Molly Brown." Steve joined the Coast Guard Reserve, continuing his affiliation with the military for a total of 27 years. Steve taught boating safety and sea navigation.Steve was a member of OLLI in Concord and also volunteered at the New Hampshire Historical Society.Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia, and two sons, Peter Leavenworth and Matthew Leavenworth, both of Madbury, New Hampshire, and daughter Susan M. Mills (George) of Shelburne, Vermont; four grandsons, Rowen Leavenworth of California, Trey Leavenworth of Dover, New Hampshire, Ryan Mills (Kristen) of Essex Junction, Vermont, and Nathan Mills of North Carolina; a great granddaughter, Abigail Sophia Mills; two step daughters and one step son.A military service will be held later in the spring at the Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.Donations in memory of Stephen can be made out to the Pope Memorial SPCA Animal Shelter, or to any .To view Stephen's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations