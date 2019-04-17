Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen W. Leavenworth. View Sign

Stephen W. Leavenworth passed away December 21, 2018 in Concord with family by his side. He was born September 28, 1925, in the Bronx, NY to Horace M. Leavenworth and Olive (Clemons) Leavenworth.



Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia, two sons, Peter Leavenworth and Matthew Leavenworth, of Madbury, NH, and daughter Susan Mills (George) of Shelburne, Vermont; and many extended family members.



Steve served in the Army Air Force as a navigator. Later, he joined the Coast Guard Reserve, serving another 27 years until his retirement.



Steve was an avid sailor since childhood. He spent many summers sailing the Maine coast with family and friends. He sailed his boat, the Molly Brown, to the Bahamas and back. He taught boating safety and sea navigation.



Steve was a lifelong learner, taking university courses and getting another bachelor's degree in history after he retired. Steve volunteered for many years at the NH Historical Society and with the Let's Go Fishing program.



Family and friends are invited to attend a joyful celebration to honor Steve and share stories on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 AM at the West Street Ward House at 41 West St. in Concord. A Military Honors ceremony will follow at 1:30 PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



To view Stephen's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit





Stephen W. Leavenworth passed away December 21, 2018 in Concord with family by his side. He was born September 28, 1925, in the Bronx, NY to Horace M. Leavenworth and Olive (Clemons) Leavenworth.Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia, two sons, Peter Leavenworth and Matthew Leavenworth, of Madbury, NH, and daughter Susan Mills (George) of Shelburne, Vermont; and many extended family members.Steve served in the Army Air Force as a navigator. Later, he joined the Coast Guard Reserve, serving another 27 years until his retirement.Steve was an avid sailor since childhood. He spent many summers sailing the Maine coast with family and friends. He sailed his boat, the Molly Brown, to the Bahamas and back. He taught boating safety and sea navigation.Steve was a lifelong learner, taking university courses and getting another bachelor's degree in history after he retired. Steve volunteered for many years at the NH Historical Society and with the Let's Go Fishing program.Family and friends are invited to attend a joyful celebration to honor Steve and share stories on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 AM at the West Street Ward House at 41 West St. in Concord. A Military Honors ceremony will follow at 1:30 PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.To view Stephen's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close