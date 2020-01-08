Steven passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve with family by his side.
His many friends came to see Steven and pay their respects.
Steven loved his daughter, Mackenzie, music and art.
He is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie; his mom and step dad, Donald & Tammy Sweatt ; his sister Jessica Hunter of Royse City, Texas; his brother Micheal Shelby of Paris, Kentucky; his brother Christopher Shelby of Sulphur Spring Texas; Great- Grandfather Dean Weir & Great- Grandmother Shirley Weir of China Spring, Texas; and his girlfriend Taylor Sudal of Manchester, NH.
Steven will be missed by his family and friends.
Memorial service is planned for January 18th with time and place to be announced.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020