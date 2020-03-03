Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Michael Swenson. View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Michael Swenson, 29, passed away in an automobile accident in New London on February 29, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1990 in Claremont, NH to Michele (Couitt) French and Steven Swenson.



Steven grew up in Bradford and Sunapee graduating from Kearsarge High School. After college, Steven had worked at Hannaford Supermarket in New London for the past 8 years. Steven was kind, quiet, and unassuming. He was a gentle person who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his baby niece. He liked to listen to music and play his guitar. He enjoyed watching movies and even creating his own films with his friends. He loved to read and collect books. You could often find him camping or fishing. He had a great love for animals of all kinds. One of his greatest joys in life was bringing laughter to others. Steven will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.



Steven was predeceased by his grandparents, Linda Couitt, Raymond Miller, and Harold Swenson.



Surviving family members include his mother, Michele French and her husband Stephen French of Bradford, father, Steven Swenson and his wife Mary Beth Donegan of Sunapee, grandmother, Joan Swenson, sisters, Lindsay Swenson, Shelby French, and Morgan French, and niece, Kyra Cheney.



Calling hours will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St. Newport, NH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Steven's name to New England Donor Services,60 First Avenue,Waltham, MA 02451.

Steven Michael Swenson, 29, passed away in an automobile accident in New London on February 29, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1990 in Claremont, NH to Michele (Couitt) French and Steven Swenson.Steven grew up in Bradford and Sunapee graduating from Kearsarge High School. After college, Steven had worked at Hannaford Supermarket in New London for the past 8 years. Steven was kind, quiet, and unassuming. He was a gentle person who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his baby niece. He liked to listen to music and play his guitar. He enjoyed watching movies and even creating his own films with his friends. He loved to read and collect books. You could often find him camping or fishing. He had a great love for animals of all kinds. One of his greatest joys in life was bringing laughter to others. Steven will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.Steven was predeceased by his grandparents, Linda Couitt, Raymond Miller, and Harold Swenson.Surviving family members include his mother, Michele French and her husband Stephen French of Bradford, father, Steven Swenson and his wife Mary Beth Donegan of Sunapee, grandmother, Joan Swenson, sisters, Lindsay Swenson, Shelby French, and Morgan French, and niece, Kyra Cheney.Calling hours will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St. Newport, NH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11 AM.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Steven's name to New England Donor Services,60 First Avenue,Waltham, MA 02451. Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close