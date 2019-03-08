Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Nicholas Metzger. View Sign

- Steven Nicholas Metzger, 77, passed away on March 2, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born in Chicago, IL on October 27, 1941 to Nicholas and Bernice (Ortineau) Metzger. He graduated from Lane Technical High School and attended college at the University of Illinois at Navy Pier. Steve served in the Army National Guard from 1964-1969 and witnessed firsthand many of the explosive anti-war and social protests of the 1960's, including the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Steve began his career as a draftsman, and shortly thereafter took a position with a Chicago-based caulking contractor. From there he started his own contracting business and began developing his own concrete repair materials for use on his projects. In the late 1970's, he sold his contracting business to his employees and went into the concrete floor products business full time under the name Metzger/McGuire. Steve created the industry's first "semi-rigid" floor joint filler, MM-80, which became the industry standard and remains today the most widely used product in the world for protecting concrete floor joints in warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facilities. Steve moved Metzger/McGuire to Hopkinton, NH in 1979 as a one-man operation. The company today is based in Bow, NH and employees 25 across the country. While he was proud of building an industry leading company, he was most proud of the company's ability to support so many employees and their families. Steve was an avid reader and frequent contributor of letters to the editor in local and national newspapers. He was a poet, a fisherman and a lifelong Cubs fan. Perhaps partially due to all the suffering that comes with that last title, but mainly as a result of his mother's example, Steve had great empathy for those who suffered and those less fortunate. Steve generously gave of his time and treasure wherever and whenever possible to help others gain a more stable foothold or a second chance in life. He often did so anonymously and avoided recognition. Steve's kindness and compassion will be sorely missed by his family, friends and employees, and by so many others whose lives he touched. Steve leaves behind his beloved wife of 17 years, Janice (Jackson) Metzger, two sons; Scott and wife Lisa Metzger of Hopkinton and Craig and wife Katie Metzger of Conifer, CO and five grandchildren; Lauren, Emily, Ryan, Benjamin and Michael. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Nicholas and Bernice. Per his wishes, no funeral services will be held. Instead there will be a celebration of Steve's life at a date and location to be announced in the next few months. For more information, or to share any thoughts or memories about Steve, please email his wife Janice at

